New Suit

Allstate was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Washington Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Stein Sudweeks & Stein on behalf of Lake Villas Condominium Association of Apartment Owners, seeks coverage to repair hidden structural damage at the Lake Villas Condominium. According to the suit, the cost of repair exceeds $5.5 million. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01819, Lake Villas Condominium Association of Apartment Owners v. Allstate Insurance Company et al.