Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Francis Ostian on behalf of Lake Shore Public Adjusters Group and Andrzej Pozniak, accuses the defendant of refusing to make certain funds available to the plaintiffs. The case is 1:23-cv-04941, Lake Shore Public Adjusters Group LLC et al v. J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

July 28, 2023, 3:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrzej Pozniak

Lake Shore Public Adjusters Group LLC

defendants

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract