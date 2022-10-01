Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Berman Fink Van Horn on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Confluent Medical Technologies Inc., Sharon Struthers and Matthew Todhunter to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Jackson Lewis on behalf of Lake Region Medical Inc. and pertains to the individual defendants' separation of employment from Lake Region and subsequent employment with Confluent. The case is 4:22-cv-00222, Lake Region Medical, Inc. v. Struthers et al.

Health Care

October 01, 2022, 1:04 PM