Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at von Briesen & Roper on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bensussen Deutsch & Associates to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Attolles Law and Hale Lammiman Group on behalf of Lake Displays. The case is 2:23-cv-00737, Lake Displays Inc v. Bensussen Deutsch & Associates LLC et al.

Business Services

June 09, 2023, 12:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Lake Displays Inc

Plaintiffs

Hale Lammiman Group Ltd

Attolles Law Sc

defendants

Bensussen Deutsch & Associates Inc

Bensussen Deutsch & Associates LLC

defendant counsels

von Briesen & Roper

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract