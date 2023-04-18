Novo Nordisk, Sanofi-Aventis US, Eli Lilly, CVS Caremark and other defendants were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of Lake County, Illinois, accuses the defendants of engaging in a predatory insulin pricing scheme wherein distributors ‘intentionally incentivize’ manufacturers to artificially inflate drug prices. The lawsuit was filed by Levin Papantonio, Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton, Seeger Weiss, Archie Lamb & Associates, the Magazine Law Group and Cogan & Power. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02402, Lake County, Illinois v. Eli Lilly and Company et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
April 18, 2023, 1:03 PM