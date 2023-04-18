New Suit - Consumer

Novo Nordisk, Sanofi-Aventis US, Eli Lilly, CVS Caremark and other defendants were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of Lake County, Illinois, accuses the defendants of engaging in a predatory insulin pricing scheme wherein distributors ‘intentionally incentivize’ manufacturers to artificially inflate drug prices. The lawsuit was filed by Levin Papantonio, Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton, Seeger Weiss, Archie Lamb & Associates, the Magazine Law Group and Cogan & Power. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02402, Lake County, Illinois v. Eli Lilly and Company et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 18, 2023, 1:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Lake County, Illinois

Plaintiffs

Levin Papantonio

defendants

CVS Health Corporation

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Express Scripts Pharmacy, Inc

Express Scripts, Inc.

Medco Health Solutions, Inc.

Novo Nordisk Inc.

Optum, Inc.

Optuminsight, Inc.

Optumrx Inc.

Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC

UnitedHealth Group, Inc.

Caremark PCS Health, LLC

Caremark RX, LLC

Caremark, LLC

ESI Mail Pharmacy Services, Inc.

Evernorth Health, Inc. (Formerly Express Scripts Holding Company)

Express Scripts Administrators, LLC

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims