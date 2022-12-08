New Suit - Employment

Capital One Financial was slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the Spiggle Law Firm on behalf of Jenny Laing, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after being subjected to national origin-based discrimination by her supervisor and colleagues and claims that she was overlooked for several promotions despite being with the company for 17 years. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01403, Laing v. Capital One Financial Corp.

Banking & Financial Services

December 08, 2022, 8:16 AM