Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kean Miller on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Old Republic International, a Chicago-based property insurance company, Koch Specialty Plant Services, an engineering solutions company, and Phillip G. Braud to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint, for injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys on behalf of Jose Lainez, Maria Lainez and Nasya Lainez. The case is 6:23-cv-00762, Lainez v. Old Republic Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 07, 2023, 7:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Jose Lainez

Maria Lainez

Nasya Lainez

defendants

Old Republic Insurance Company

Koch Specialty Plant Services, LLC

Phillip Braud

defendant counsels

Kean Miller

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision