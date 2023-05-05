Who Got The Work

Jill H. Fertel, Ernest F. Koschineg and Audrey F. Westerman from Cipriani & Werner have stepped in as defense counsel to Nonstop Administration and Insurance Services in a pending data breach class action. The case was filed March 21 in California Northern District Court by Cole & Van Note on behalf of patients whose personal health information was allegedly compromised in a Dec. 2022 cyberattack. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 4:23-cv-01323, Lai v. Nonstop Administration and Insurance Services.

Insurance

May 05, 2023, 10:22 AM

