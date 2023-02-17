New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Equity Residential, a Chicago-based residential real estate company, Lincoln Property, a real estate company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and other defendants were hit with an antitrust class action Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by BoiesBattin LLP, is part of a string of cases accusing real estate companies of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's rent analytics software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00222, Lai Cheong v. RealPage, Inc. et al.

