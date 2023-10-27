Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Winston & Strawn have stepped in as defense counsel to BAM Trading Services Inc. dba Binance in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Oct. 2 in California Northern District Court by Devlin Law Firm and Corexlegal, accuses Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao of issuing statements that hastened the demise of FTX in order to remove a competitor and strengthen Binance's hold on the crypto market. The suit alleges that Zhao's actions violated federal securities laws and California's Unfair Competition Law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:23-cv-05038, Lahav v. Binance Holdings Limited et al.

Fintech

October 27, 2023, 11:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Nir Lahav

Plaintiffs

Core X Legal P.A.

Devlin Law Firm LLC

defendants

Binance Holdings Limited

Bam Management US Holdings Inc.

Bam Trading Services Inc.

Changpeng Zhao

defendant counsels

Winston & Strawn

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws