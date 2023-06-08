New Suit - Copyright

Universal Music Group was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court over the song ‘Glow,’ performed by rapper Drake and Kanye West. The suit was brought by Gearhart Law on behalf of songwriter Salvatore LaGreca, who claims that the song is substantially similar to a song he wrote and performed. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04821, LaGreca v. Universal Music Group.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 08, 2023, 2:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Salvatore LaGreca

Gearhart Law

defendants

Universal Music Group

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims