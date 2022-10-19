Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Arch Capital Group and United Specialty Insurance Company to Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Sally, was filed by Craven & Perry on behalf of Lagoon Tower Condominium Owner's Association Inc. The case is 1:22-cv-00414, Lagoon Tower Condominium Owner's Association, Inc. v. United Specialty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 19, 2022, 3:54 PM