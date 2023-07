Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr and Brown & Connery on Monday removed a consumer class action against TD Bank to New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Hausfeld and KalielGold, is part of a string of cases accusing banks of charging unlawful return fees after accountholders attempt but fail to cash checks or make deposits. The case is 1:23-cv-03946, LaFurge et al. v. TD Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

July 24, 2023, 8:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Cathy Lafurge

Monica Orourke

defendants

TD Bank , N.A.

defendant counsels

Brown Connery

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract