New Suit

Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, and other defendants were sued Friday in Florida Southern District Court for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel. The court action was filed by Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman on behalf of the Estate of Thomas Lafountain, who drowned in a snorkeling incident off the coast of Puerto Rico during an excursion on a Carnival cruise. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-22956, Lafountain v. Carnival Corporation et al.