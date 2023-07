Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Dennis R. Croman on behalf of Aric Lafollette and Tamara Lafollette. The case is 4:23-cv-00767, Lafollette et al v. Freedom Mortgage Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

July 24, 2023, 6:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Aric Lafollette

Tamara Lafollette

Law Offices Of Dennis R Croman

defendants

Freedom Mortgage Corporation

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract