New Suit - Securities Class Action

Coinbase, a digital currency wallet and trading platform, and its top executives were hit with a securities class action on Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint accuses the company of failing to provide complete and accurate information about the risks of investing in the cryptoeconomy, such as the potential for crypto assets to become part of a bankruptcy proceeding or the requirement that certain digital assets be registered with the SEC as securities. The complaint was filed by Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05744, Laffoon v. Coinbase Global Inc. et al.

Fintech

September 27, 2022, 7:09 PM