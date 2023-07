New Suit - Product Liability

Becton Dickinson was hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The lawsuit, concerning an allegedly defective Bard implantable port, was brought by CR Legal Team on behalf of John Lafferty. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00574, Lafferty v. Becton, Dickinson And Company et al.

Health Care

July 12, 2023, 3:17 PM

Plaintiffs

John Lafferty

Plaintiffs

Cr Legal Team, LLP

defendants

Becton, Dickinson And Company

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Bard Access Systems, Inc.

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims