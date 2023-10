News From Law.com

An East Bay attorney has been charged with bank fraud in what federal prosecutors called the biggest criminal fraud scheme in the history of California's Eastern District. A federal grand jury on Oct. 5 returned a 23-count indictment against Ari J. Lauer of Lafayette for his alleged role in a $912 million conspiracy involving the purported sales and leases of mobile generators, according to documents unsealed Tuesday following Lauer's arrest.

October 10, 2023, 8:07 PM

