New Suit - Contract

Lafarge North America filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Barge Eagle on Wednesday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for use of a vessel, was brought by Schwabe Williamson & Wyatt. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00432, Lafarge North America Inc. v. Barge Eagle Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 22, 2023, 9:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Lafarge North America Inc.

Plaintiffs

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt

defendants

Barge Eagle Inc.

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute