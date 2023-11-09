Who Got The Work

Thomas G. Pasternak of Akerman and Arthur Gollwitzer of Jackson Walker have entered appearances for 3T Competence LLC and Lucas Tomczak in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 25 in Texas Western District Court by Cain & Skarnulis on behalf of Laerdal Medical Corp., a health care education, resuscitation training and medical devices producer, and Laerdal Pty Ltd., accuses Tomczak of misappropriating confidential information and soliciting clients in violation of his noncompete agreement and for the benefit of 3T Competence. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, is 1:23-cv-01157, Laerdal Medical Corp. et al v. Tomczak et al.

Health Care

November 09, 2023, 10:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Laerdal Medical Corp.

Laerdal, Pty Ltd

Plaintiffs

Cain Skarnulis

defendants

3T Competence LLC

Lucas Tomczak

defendant counsels

Akerman

Jackson Walker

nature of claim: 880/