Who Got The Work

Erika R. Collins of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Boeing in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The case was filed Nov. 7 in South Carolina District Court by the Wigger Law Firm on behalf of a painter who was allegedly wrongfully terminated after taking a protected family leave. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks, is 2:23-cv-05698, LaDuke v. The Boeing Company.

Aerospace & Defense

December 26, 2023, 11:05 AM

