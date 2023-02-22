New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Panera Bread was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court over falsely advertising a free or $1 delivery fee. The complaint contends that Panera increases the price of items offered for delivery by up to 7 percent thereby charging delivery costs. The court action was filed by Edelsberg Law; Kaliel Gold PLLC; and Shamis & Gentile. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01101, Ladonski v. Panera, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 22, 2023, 6:23 PM