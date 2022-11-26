Who Got The Work

Amazon.com have tapped Robinson Gray Stepp & Laffitte partner Becky Laffitte to defend a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 12 in South Carolina District Court by Richardson Thomas and the Strom Law Firm on behalf of Helen Ladmer and William Ladmer, contends that an electric mobility scooter manufactured and sold by the defendants was unable to climb at a 15-degree angle as promised, causing Mr. Ladmer to fall backwards off the scooter and suffer a brain injury. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Anderson Jr., is 3:22-cv-03516, Ladmer et al v. Amazon.com Inc et al.

Internet & Social Media

November 26, 2022, 8:28 AM