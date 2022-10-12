New Suit - Product Liability

Amazon.com and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Wednesday in South Carolina District Court. The suit, brought by Richardson Thomas and the Strom Law Firm on behalf of Helen Ladmer and William Ladmer, contends that an electric mobility scooter manufactured and sold by the defendants was unable to climb at a 15-degree angle as promised, causing Mr. Ladmer to fall backwards off the scooter and suffer a brain injury. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-03516, Ladmer et al. v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

October 12, 2022, 2:42 PM