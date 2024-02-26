Who Got The Work

Robin Banck Taylor of Butler Snow has entered an appearance for Richard Booker, Pamela Miller and other defendants in a pending breach-of contract lawsuit. The action, which pursues claims against former Charles Taylor employees and their current employer Crawford & Co., was filed Jan. 11 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Phelps Dunbar and Blank Rome on behalf of Lad (Aviation) d/b/a Charles Taylor Adjusting. The suit contends that the defendants violated their restrictive covenant agreements and misappropriated confidential and proprietary information, in favor of direct competitor Crawford & Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate, is 3:24-cv-00021, Lad (Aviation), Inc. v. Booker et al.

