Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Elevance Health f/k/a Anthem Insurance to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Romero Law on behalf of Patricia Lacy, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting fraudulent insurance practices. The case is 2:22-cv-07841, Lacy v. Anthem Cos. Inc.

Insurance

October 27, 2022, 5:03 PM