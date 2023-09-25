Who Got The Work

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz and Baker Botts have stepped in as defense counsel to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed Aug. 10 in Maryland District Court by Seeger Weiss; Ben Crump Law; and the Law Offices of Kim Parker on behalf of Ron L. Lacks, the personal representative of the Estate of Henrietta Lacks, an African-American woman whose cancer cells are the source of the first immortalized human cell line and led to medical innovations, including COVID-19 vaccines. According to the complaint, the defendant commercialized on Henrietta's genetic material despite it being taken without her consent or knowledge by physicians at Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1951. Significantly, the Lacks family settled a similar lawsuit with Thermo Fisher in Aug. 2023. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman, is 1:23-cv-02171, Lacks v. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Ron L. Lacks

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Kim Parker, P.A.

defendants

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc

defendant counsels

Baker Botts

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

