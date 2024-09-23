Who Got The Work

Lauren S. Colton of Hogan Lovells has entered an appearance for Novartis, a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company, and Novartis Gene Therapies in a pending lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 5 in Maryland District Court by Seeger Weiss; Ben Crump Law; and the Law Office of Kim Parker on behalf of the estate of Henrietta Lacks, contends that tissue from the plaintiff's cervix was removed without consent for medical research in 1951 and claims that those cells have been fundamental to many modern day medical innovations that include the polio vaccine, gene-mapping and in-vitro fertilization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman, is 1:24-cv-02267, Lacks v. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation et al.

Ron L. Lacks

Law Offices Of Kim Parker, PA

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Viatris Inc.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

Novartis Gene Therapies Inc.

Novartis Gene Therapies Inc.

Hogan Lovells

