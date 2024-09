News From Law.com

On the job for only six months and in the minority, the two Republicans on the five-member Federal Trade Commission, Melissa Holyoak and Andrew Ferguson, know they don't have the reach to land a knockout punch in the regulatory ring. But they've already delivered plenty of right jabs to soften up the Democrat majority led by Chair Lina Khan, who is leading the FTC's most radical remake in 40 years.

Government

September 16, 2024, 10:21 AM