New Suit

Friday, Eldredge & Clark filed a lawsuit against the United States Army Corps of Engineers and United States Department of the Army Wednesday in Arkansas Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed on behalf of Jackie Lackie, challenges a federal agency decision revoking a shoreline use permit for the plaintiff's dock on a lake owned by the Army Corps of Engineers. The case is 4:22-cv-00711, Lackie v. Noe et al.

Aerospace & Defense

August 10, 2022, 7:56 PM