Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo to North Carolina Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Elliot Morgan Parsonage PLLC on behalf of a former investment management specialist for Wells Fargo who contends that she was wrongfully terminated due to age-based employment discrimination. The case is 1:23-cv-00314, Lackey v. Wells Fargo Bank, NA.

April 13, 2023, 6:16 PM

Diane Lackey

Elliot Morgan Parsonage, PLLC

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination