A New Jersey city has been ordered to pay $450,000 to a man who claimed he was sexually abused by a firefighter as a child between 1988 and1994. A jury entered a verdict for $331,000 against the City of Perth Amboy on February 6, following a two-week trial before Superior Court Judge Christopher Rafano, but the award will rise to $450,000 under a pretrial high-low agreement between the parties.

Government

February 10, 2023, 12:19 PM