Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Parker-Hannifin, which makes industrial components and materials, to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the ADA and the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Sonkin & Koberna on behalf of Joseph Lacivita. The case is 1:23-cv-00200, Lacivita v. Parker-Hannifin Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 01, 2023, 7:32 PM