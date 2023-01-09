Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Carter Ledyard & Milburn and Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel removed a complaint against Naseen Amin Davidson, Rocky Towing LLC and Transport Enterprise Leasing Monday to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney Milene Mansouri on behalf of Dian Lachmanaya and Haresh Ramejeawon. The case is 1:23-cv-00133, Lachmanaya et al v. Rocky Towing LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 09, 2023, 5:06 PM