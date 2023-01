Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed a consumer protection lawsuit against cleaning products seller Norwex USA to Rhode Island District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, was filed pro se by Christopher Laccinole. The case is 1:23-cv-00025, Laccinole v. Norwex USA, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 17, 2023, 2:50 PM