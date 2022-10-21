New Suit - Contract

Coffey Burlington filed a lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court seeking the release of funds for a University of Hawaii student's education. The suit was brought on behalf of Lilith Lacava and her mother Erin Owens, who accuse Linda Oleksyk, trustee of a 529 savings plan started by Lacava's grandfather, of refusing to release funds needed to continue Lacava's education. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02422, Lacava et al v. Oleksyk.

Florida

October 21, 2022, 6:08 PM