Who Got The Work

Constantina A. Mirabile of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for online course provider Study.com in a pending digital privacy class action. The complaint, filed Oct. 23 in Florida Southern District Court by the Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi; Eisenband Law; and Hiraldo PA, accuses the defendant of violating the Video Privacy Protection Act by illegally transmitting digital subscribers’ identities and video viewing data from the defendant's website to Meta Platforms through an embedded pixel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom, is 1:23-cv-24026, LaCasse v. Study.com, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

December 07, 2023, 8:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer LaCasse

Plaintiffs

The Law Offices Of Jibrael S. Hindi

Eisenband Law, P.A.

Hiraldo P.A.

defendants

Study.com, LLC

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 890/