Mayer Brown partners Jean-Marie L. Atamian and Jason I. Kirschner have stepped in to represent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 2 in New York Southern District Court by Dilworth Paxson and Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld on behalf of Harbor Business Compliance Corp. and Labyrinth Inc., accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing the plaintiffs into signing an amendment to a loan agreement under duress. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jessica G.L. Clarke, is 1:24-cv-05898, Labyrinth, Inc. et al v. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.
Banking & Financial Services
September 16, 2024, 12:15 PM