Who Got The Work

Mayer Brown partners Jean-Marie L. Atamian and Jason I. Kirschner have stepped in to represent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 2 in New York Southern District Court by Dilworth Paxson and Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld on behalf of Harbor Business Compliance Corp. and Labyrinth Inc., accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing the plaintiffs into signing an amendment to a loan agreement under duress. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jessica G.L. Clarke, is 1:24-cv-05898, Labyrinth, Inc. et al v. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Banking & Financial Services

September 16, 2024, 12:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Harbor Business Compliance Corporation

Labyrinth, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Dilworth Paxson

Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC

Defendants

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

defendant counsels

Mayer Brown

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract