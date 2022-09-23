Who Got The Work

William D. Clifford of Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote has entered an appearance for Luffy Masonry LLC and Samuel Luffy in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action was filed Aug. 9 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Goehring Rutter & Boehm on behalf of Laborers Combined Funds of Western Pennsylvania. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti, is 2:22-cv-01155, Laborers Combined Funds of Western Pennsylvania v. Luffy Masonry LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

September 23, 2022, 10:02 AM