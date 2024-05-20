Laborer Reaches $850K Settlement After Forklift Runs Over Hi...

News From Law.com

A laborer who suffered serious injuries when a forklift ran over his leg at a construction site has agreed to a $850,000 settlement of his Essex County, New Jersey, personal injury suit. Robert La Faso was working on construction of the American Dream shopping mall in East Rutherford on June 7, 2018, when a forklift operated by an employee for subcontractor Maxim Crane Works knocked him to the ground and drove over his right lower leg, according to Anthony J. Riposta of Riposta Cassidy in North Arlington, who represented the plaintiff along with the firm's Cory Anne Cassidy.

May 20, 2024, 4:59 PM

