Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kasdorf Lewis & Swietlik on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Speedway, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and other defendants to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Lebell Dobroski & Morgan on behalf of Kriste Laborde. The case is 2:23-cv-00221, Laborde v Park Bank Plan.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 15, 2023, 6:51 PM