New Suit - Trademark

Laboratory Corp. of America, an operator of dozens of clinical laboratories, sued Spectrum Lab Corp. Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court over trademark infringement claims. The court action, filed by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton and Neal & McDevitt, accuses Spectrum of using trademarks that are confusingly similar and colorable imitations of the plaintiff's marks in the laboratory testing services sector. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04846, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings v. Spectrum Lab Corp.