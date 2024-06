News From Law.com

Seeing an opening in the Buffalo legal market, Ogletree Deakins has launched an office in the city, recently adding three labor and employment lawyers in Western New York. Ogletree already has offices in Manhattan, but this is the firm's first in Western New York. The new office, located at 50 Fountain Plaza in the heart of downtown Buffalo, opened Monday.

June 17, 2024, 3:44 PM

