New Suit - Trademark

Specialty foods company La Terra Fina USA filed a trade dress infringement lawsuit against Resers Fine Foods on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Procopio Cory Hargreaves & Savitch and US IP Attorneys, accuses the defendant of selling 'Stonemill' dips and spreads in confusingly similar packaging. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02631, La Terra Fina USA LLC v. Resers Fine Foods Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 26, 2023, 8:09 PM

Plaintiffs

La Terra Fina USA, LLC

Plaintiffs

Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch

defendants

Resers Fine Foods, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims