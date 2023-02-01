LA Superior Rolls Out Five-Figure Incentives to Attract Cour...

News From Law.com

After insisting for months that more money will not fix a chronic court-reporter shortage, Los Angeles County Superior Court leaders on Wednesday announced they will offer millions of dollars in incentives to train, hire and retain stenographers. At an online press conference, court executive officer David Slayton outlined a list of new rewards designed to lure and keep official court reporters at the nation's largest trial court system: $20,000 signing bonuses, $17,500 retention awards, pay hikes for new and existing reporters, $27,500 to cover student loans and equipment costs and a $10,000-a-year bump for reporters with more than 25 years of service.

California

February 01, 2023, 4:41 PM