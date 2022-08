New Suit - Contract

La Quinta Franchising LLC, a subsidiary of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, filed a franchise lawsuit against Shin Hospitality Inc., Percy Pooniwala and Dinaz Surtee Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was brought by DLA Piper. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05183, LA Quinta Franchising LLC v. Shin Hospitality, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 24, 2022, 7:22 AM