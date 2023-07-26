New Suit - Product Liability

Buy Buy Baby and Monahan Products d/b/a UPPAbaby were slapped with a product liability lawsuit on Wednesday in Kansas District Court. The suit was filed by Siro Smith Dickson on behalf of a four-year-old minor who allegedly fell face-first into the sidewalk after a 'RumbleSeat' adapter, which was recalled in 2021, broke away from an UPPAbaby Vista V2 stroller. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02326, L.A. et al. v. Monahan Products LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 26, 2023, 7:26 PM

Plaintiffs

L.A. (minor) by and through Next Friend Madison Palmer

Madison Palmer

Plaintiffs

Siro Smith Dickson, PC

defendants

Buy Buy Baby, Inc.

Monahan Products, LLC d/b/a Uppababy

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims