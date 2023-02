New Suit - Copyright

La Kasa Sole and other plaintiffs filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Dunns River Islands Cafe and Jessica Rich on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Holland & Knight, seeks royalties for public performances of songs by Musiq Soulchild and Jill Scott. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00337, La Kasa Sole et al. v. Dunns River Islands Cafe LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 15, 2023, 3:03 PM