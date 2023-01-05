La. Judge Rules Against Moratorium on Carbon Capture Project...

News From Law.com

A south Louisiana parish cannot enforce a moratorium blocking a global gas supply company from conducting seismic tests or building test wells in Lake Maurepas, a federal judge has ruled.Air Products sued Livingston Parish's government in October for adopting a 12-month moratorium on Class V injection wells, which are used to inject non-hazardous materials underground, and "detonation of charges for seismic testing," even though it had received permits from the state to perform both in the lake, The Advocate reported.

Louisiana

January 05, 2023, 9:28 AM