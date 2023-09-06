LA Judge Disciplined for Unexcused Absences, Disrespecting C...

News From Law.com

A Los Angeles judge who displayed "persistent disregard and disrespect" for her colleagues and failed to appear regularly at the courthouse was publicly admonished in an order released Wednesday by the Commission on Judicial Performance. The judicial disciplinary agency said Superior Court Judge Emily Spear was absent from her Compton courthouse assignment without authorization for 11 days between Jan. 7, 2021, and Aug.18, 2021. During two of those absences, which created a four-day weekend, two petitions for temporary domestic violence restraining orders "sat for multiple days," the commission said.

California

September 06, 2023, 4:54 PM

